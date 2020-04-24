Rangers call for general meeting of SPFL clubs to consider calling vote investigation

Rangers have called for the suspension of SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster

Rangers have - "alongside other clubs" - requested an SPFL general meeting to consider calling an independent inquiry into the league's ballot on ending the lower-league season.

The Ibrox club say the SPFL's investigation into Dundee's belated and decisive yes vote "alarmingly failed to examine wider fundamental issues".

And Rangers claim to have a "dossier of evidence" they will make available.

The SPFL-commissioned probe found "no evidence of improper behaviour".

When contacted by BBC Scotland, the league declined to comment on Rangers' requisition, which will be discussed at Monday's scheduled board meeting.

The SPFL is required to hold a general meeting of all 42 clubs if it receives requests from three members.

In repeating their call for an inquiry, Rangers set out seven issues relating to the voting process they want investigated. These are:

The preparation and content of the briefing note and papers sent to member clubs with the resolution.

The decision to announce the result of an incomplete vote before all votes had been received.

The decision to disregard the vote submitted by Dundee FC and allow them to vote a second time.

The appropriateness of communications between the executive of the SPFL and other football governing bodies in relation to completing season 2019/20.

The interaction of SPFL executives with clubs during the voting process including the disclosure to clubs of how other member clubs had voted.

Compliance by the SPFL's directors with the statutory and common law duties owed by them in relation to the resolution; and

Any other matters which the independent expert considers relevant.

The resolution on curtailing the lower leagues was passed by 81% of clubs, giving the SPFL the power to also declare the Premiership as it stands. That would earn Celtic a record-equalling ninth successive title, while relegating Hearts.

Controversy surrounded Dundee after the Championship club's submitted no vote was not received until hours after the requested deadline, by which time they had reversed their decision.

Rangers have already called for an independent investigation of the whole voting process, with Hearts and Aberdeen backing that stance. The Ibrox club also want SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster and legal adviser Rod MacKenzie suspended.

And Rangers claimed to have evidence of "bullying and coercion" of clubs to vote in favour of the proposals.