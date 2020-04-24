Brentford: Championship club post £20m profit for 2018-19

Brentford sold two of their biggest players in 2018-19

Championship club Brentford have announced a £20m profit for the financial year to the end of June 2019.

The Bees had a turnover of £15.25m and lost £3.77m on day-to-day activities.

However, the west London side enjoyed a profit of £27.2m from player sales, including John Egan to Sheffield United and Chris Mepham to Bournemouth.

The Griffin Park outfit finished 11th in the table last season, which was their fifth consecutive campaign in the second tier.

Brentford’s financial figures also included a £13.7m on-the-books profit relating to the transfer of land to the developer building the club’s new community stadium at Lionel Road.

Construction work on the 17,250-capacity venue has been “scaled back” because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The total commitment of Bees owner Matthew Benham to the club stands at £100.1m, of which £19.6m is secured loans on the development of the new ground.

Brentford are fourth in the Championship table, but the 2019-20 campaign has been suspended indefinitely during the coronavirus outbreak.