Coronavirus: Irish FA extends suspension of Northern Ireland football to 31 May

Crusaders and Glentoran are among the teams affected by football's suspension

The Irish FA has extended its suspension of football in Northern Ireland until 31 May.

The initial suspension of the game in Northern Ireland because of Covid-19 was announced on 13 March.

An Irish FA statement on Friday said the extension had been taken by its board "with the current government remaining in place until 9 May".

The Irish FA's Football Committee will have to give the go-ahead for the season to resume in June or later.

"In accordance with Football Regulation 36a, as 31 May represents the end the specified season, any league wishing to attempt to complete their season must seek an extension of the season from the Irish FA Football Committee," added the statement.

When the original suspension was announced on 13 March, the Irish FA said that game would restart on 4 April but restrictions around coronavirus have remained in place.

The majority of Irish Premiership clubs have opted to furlough players and staff as the coronavirus lockdown hits revenues.

Champions Linfield, Ballymena, Cliftonville, Coleraine, Crusaders, Glenavon, Glentoran, Institute and Warrenpoint have all used the government's furlough scheme.