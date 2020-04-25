Leeann Dempster: Hibs chief says 'explore options' to finish Premiership

Hibs will be replaced by St Johnstone in the top six on a points-per-game basis if the Premiership is called

Scottish football should explore options to finish the season, including playing games in July and August, says Hibernian chief executive Leeann Dempster.

The SPFL has the authority to prematurely end the top flight after its resolution was passed by clubs.

Aberdeen are conducting a feasibility study on completing games and urged the SPFL to delay its decision.

"My position is we we don't really need to call it just now," Dempster said.

"I don't know if it's practical, and I don't know if it's certain that we can finish this league.

"But I think we at least need to try and we need to explore the options. And then if we can't do it, we say, 'We've tried, we've worked with the government, the health authorities, we've looked at the practicalities and it's not going to be achievable, then we'll call it'."

The UK government plans to set up the first of a series of regular meetings involving senior medical directors of the major sports this week in a bid to return to action as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the Scottish government has set up a working group to examine the feasibility of sporting events having previously cast doubt on closed-door games.

The lower leagues in Scotland have already ended but with moves to restart football in England, Germany and other countries, some top-flight SPFL clubs are keen on looking at playing out the season.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack urged the league to wait on the outcome of his club's study before deciding the fate of the Premiership, a position reportedly backed by Rangers.

Speaking to BBC Scotland's Off the Ball programme, Dempster added: "It might well be that things that even I didn't want to do four or five weeks ago, which is think about playing these games in July or August, I'm now starting to look at that and think thinking is it practical to do that?

"Because if we're not going to have supporters in the stadiums, certainly not in the way we would normally recognise, maybe it's an opportunity for us to complete the league.

"I'm more hopeful in the last week than I have been in the last five or six weeks."