Moise Kean: Everton 'appalled' at 'lockdown breach' incident

Moise Kean joined Everton from Italian champions Juventus for £25.1m in the summer

Everton say they are "appalled" after images emerged appearing to show striker Moise Kean at a house party.

The Daily Star reported that Italian Kean, 20, filmed himself at the party in his apartment.

Everton said it was "appalled to learn of an incident in which a first team player ignored Government guidance and club policy in relation to the coronavirus crisis.

The club has "strongly expressed its disappointment to the player."

In a statement, Everton added: "Everton has regularly stressed the importance of following all the Government guidelines - including rules and advice for inside and outside of the home - through a series of official communications to all staff members, including players.

"The amazing people in the NHS deserve the utmost respect for their hard work and sacrifice. The best way to show them respect is by doing everything we can to protect them."

As of Saturday evening, more than 20,000 people have died with coronavirus in UK hospitals, according to the Department of Health.

Kean - who Everton signed from Italian champions Juventus for £25.1m last summer - is the latest Premier League player to breach lockdown guidelines.

Kyle Walker is waiting on any disciplinary action from Manchester City after reportedly breaking lockdown rules by hosting a party involving two sex workers.

Tottenham's Serge Aurier and Moussa Sissoko apologised for training together despite the coronavirus restrictions. And manager Jose Mourinho "accepted his actions were not in line with protocol" after being pictured holding a one-on-one training session in a park with midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.