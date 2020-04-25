Kris Lindsay: Dungannon Swifts boss signs two-year extension

Kris Lindsay played for Portadown, Linfield and Glenavon before hanging up his boots

Dunnganon Swifts manager Kris Lindsay has agreed a two-year extension to his current deal.

Lindsay replaced Rodney McAree in the Stangmore Park dugout in September 2018 for his first management job.

The Swifts were ninth in the Irish Premiership table, comfortably clear of the relegation zone, before the season was suspended in March.

"We have a very talented group of players at the club and the future is looking bright," said Lindsay.

"I am really looking forward to continue to work with them and progress both on and off the pitch."

The club also confirmed that Lindsay's backroom team will consist of Dixie Robinson, Jay Willis and Terry Fitzpatrick for the remainder of the current campaign and for next season.

"They are Dungannon Swifts through and through, and since they have stepped up to the first team, they have fitted in seamlessly and contributed massively to results and performances since the turn of the year," added Lindsay.