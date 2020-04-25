Arsenal to open London Colney training ground to players on limited basis

Arsenal were ninth in the Premier League when the season was halted

Arsenal's players will return to light training sessions from next week.

Players will undertake individual running at London Colney, in line with government coronavirus regulations.

"Players will be permitted access to our London Colney training grounds," a club spokesperson said. "Access will be limited, carefully managed and social distancing will be maintained.

"All Colney buildings remain closed. Players will travel alone, do their individual workout and return home."

The move comes two days after the club spoke to all their players after Alexandre Lacazette, David Luiz, Nicolas Pepe and Granit Xhaka were pictured breaking social distancing guidelines.

Lacazette was too close to someone valeting his car, while Luiz and Xhaka were having a kickabout in a park.

Pepe was seen playing football with some friends.

The quartet, along with the rest of the Gunners squad, were reminded of their responsibilities.

UK government guidelines say you can only exercise on your own or with people you live with. Also, if you have to go outside, you should stay more than two metres (six feet) apart from anyone other than members of your own household.