Footballers that look like you working from home

These footballers are summing up our spring/summer 2020 looks

Will we ever wear jeans again?

It's far from the biggest worry right now, of course, but this is the sort of thing we're asking ourselves as the lockdown continues.

For the big tranche of society working from home, normal work clothes have become a quaint notion from a bygone age. We haven't worn our tracksuit bottoms this regularly since our school days.

Here are just a few 'work from home' looks you may be able to relate to right now…

The 'how long have I worn these jogging bottoms for?' look

By now, it's become a personal mission to stand by these comfies. Has anyone, in the history of mankind, been more committed to this one piece in the sartorial repertoire than you?

Well, you won't be allowed to wear them when we go back to the office, so you may as well enjoy yourself now.

Those food stains are beginning to increase in size and volume, though.

While you're here, you may want to know Hungarian goalkeeper Gabor Kiraly actually played for over 20 years in grey trackie bottoms.

Well, if it's good enough for him.

The 'just taking five' look

It's important to take those little moments out to reset, isn't it?

See also…

The 'I haven't left this dressing gown for three weeks' look…

Part one:

Part two:

Be honest, that dressing gown of yours has never seen so much action as these past few weeks, has it? What does it smell like by now? Are the sleeves caked solid in food? Could you break them with a hammer?

The 'presentation from your living room' look

There have been a lot of new challenges to overcome in recent weeks - working out how to share your screen with the team, persevering against a wifi bandwidth that has never been more under strain, attempting to keep your dog from wandering in during important team briefings… but you've battled on valiantly. Well done.

The 'just finished my daily exercise and now I have a conference call' look

This is somewhere we've found ourselves quite regularly in the past few weeks. You just got back from your daily, state-sanctioned outdoor exercise and... jeepers, look at the time! The shower will have to wait - the boss is about to go through weekly KPIs.

The 'working from the garden' look…

"Hey, there's nothing in my contract that stipulates that I can't work from the garden, right? It'll be fine, as long as I show my face every now and then…"

The 'better get some use out of this exercise bike' look…

Well, the gym's not an option right now, so maybe we could start using that exercise bike we bought last January in a sudden impulse moment of over-ambitious good intention to do more than just hanging wet washing off?

Pt. 2: home-schooling edition

You've got to get that sales report off by the end of play, teach phonics to your five-year-old and squeeze in a bit of self-care. We applaud your ingenuity and incredible ability to multi-task, work-from-home parents…

The 'hey, I worked out how to change my Zoom background' look

Hey, it can't all be doom and gloom. If you can manage to get your work done and still have a laugh, why not?

And if you can make others smile for a bit, well, what a bonus…

The 'what's the point of getting out of your PJs?' look

You work better when you're comfortable, right? Make it a cute slumber party vibe and get the kids involved.

The 'just popping out for some essential items' look

Yes, if you will be forced to wear adult clothes in public, then a full, matching tracksuit is, by now, the absolute limit of the concessions you're willing to make to traditional norms around dress and decorum.

Well, there you have it – spring/summer 2020 encapsulate.