David Templeton: Hamilton Academical winger signs new two-year contract
David Templeton has agreed a new two-year contract with Hamilton Academical.
The 31-year-old winger is in his second spell with the Scottish Premiership outfit, having returned in January from Burton Albion.
He had rejoined for the remainder of 2019-20 season, which has been suspended indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Templeton has scored once in six Accies appearances this term, having netted 10 times in his first stint.