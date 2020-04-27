David Templeton: Hamilton Academical winger signs new two-year contract

James Forrest and David Templeton
David Templeton (right) is in his second spell at Hamilton

David Templeton has agreed a new two-year contract with Hamilton Academical.

The 31-year-old winger is in his second spell with the Scottish Premiership outfit, having returned in January from Burton Albion.

He had rejoined for the remainder of 2019-20 season, which has been suspended indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Templeton has scored once in six Accies appearances this term, having netted 10 times in his first stint.

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Explore the BBC