Stuart Armstrong 'excited' by 'Scottish element' in England

England's Premier League has a "very exciting Scottish element" emerging, says Southampton's Stuart Armstrong.

The midfielder had become a regular in the division before the season was halted, while Scotland captain Andy Robertson is a mainstay at Liverpool and Billy Gilmour starred for Chelsea.

Steve Clarke's side have reached the Euro 2020 play-offs.

"Things on that playing side are definitely looking up for Scotland," Armstrong told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"That Scottish element is slowly coming back and the presence across the league is becoming more and more.

"And you've got guys domestically who are doing very well and playing in European competitions."

Armstrong joined Southampton from Celtic in 2018 and has scored twice in 18 appearances for his country.

Aston Villa's John McGinn was Scotland's top scorer in their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign and Sheffield United's John Fleck has also broken into the Scotland squad in recent months.

Scotland Under-21 midfielder Gilmour, meanwhile, had made seven appearances for Chelsea before the campaign was put on indefinite hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

That has also delayed the European Championships until 2021 and and the play-offs until later this year.

Clarke's team will face Israel in the semi-final and, should they progress, Norway or Serbia in the final.

"It's great when you meet up with the guys and see how well each individual is doing," Armstrong added.

Armstrong is currently back in Scotland and celebrated a "strange" 28th birthday while in lockdown.

He praised Southampton for their communication and support around fitness, nutrition and mental health.

"It's had its own challenges but I've been back home for about a month, so in that sense it's nice," he said. "In the circumstances, I'm doing just fine."