La Liga plans training return as soon as possible after government go-ahead

Professional sports leagues in Spain can go back to training from 4-11 May

La Liga is working towards its clubs returning to training as soon as possible after being given the green light by the Spanish government.

Football in Spain was suspended indefinitely in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The country's top division has created a detailed protocol for the return to training so proper health safeguards are observed.

The aim is a potential restart to the league in mid-June behind closed doors.

There are 11 rounds of matches remaining, with Barcelona two points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the table.

Spain has announced a four-phase plan to lift the country's stringent lockdown and, during 'phase zero' from 4-11 May, professional sports leagues can go back to training.

Part of La Liga's strict protocols involve training sessions progressing from individual to small group and then team training.

Players, coaches and staff will have to be tested before individual training begins and then have daily testing.

The Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 seasons were deemed over on Tuesday after France banned all sporting events, including without spectators, until September.

After the French announcement, La Liga president Javier Tebas said: "I do not understand why there would more danger in playing football behind closed doors, with all precautionary measures, than working on an assembly line, being on a fishing boat on the high seas, etc, etc."

European leagues have until 25 May to tell European football's governing body Uefa whether they want to complete or cancel their seasons.