European Championship: Vote for which final to watch on TV

You can help choose which European Championship finals are shown on the BBC this summer

We should have been gearing up for the start of Euro 2020.

But the tournament has been postponed until next year, leaving a gap in the television schedules.

Instead, as part of a three-week schedule of classic Euros matches across BBC Sport, we are giving you the chance to choose your favourite final, with the top three all being shown on BBC TV and online.

The match with the third highest number of votes will be broadcast on 25 June, the runner-up on 26 June and the vote winner on 28 June.

Here are the six option to select from and you can cast your vote at the bottom.

France 2-0 Spain (1984)

Media playback is not supported on this device Archive: France v Spain - Euro 1984

France's first major trophy triumph was helped mainly by inspirational midfield number 10 Michel Platini, who produced pivotal performances and netted nine goals in the tournament, including the opener in the final which squirmed into the net.

Despite having defender Yvon Le Roux sent off with five minutes remaining, Bruno Bellone burst clear late on following Jean Tigana's through ball and dinked a neat finish into the net to seal victory and spark joyous scenes for the hosts inside the Parc des Princes.

USSR 0-2 Netherlands (1988)

Media playback is not supported on this device Archive: USSR v Netherlands - Euro 1988

The final remembered for one magical moment, Marco van Basten's incredible looping volley from a tight angle which smashed into the far corner of the net. It prompted legendary Dutch coach Rinus Michels to jump out of his seat and cover his face in disbelief at what he had seen.

AC Milan striker Van Basten, who was tournament top scorer with five goals, had earlier nodded the ball back for captain Ruud Gullit to power home the opener. The victory remains the Netherlands' only major trophy to date and was the last championship the USSR competed in as a nation.

Denmark 2-0 Germany (1992)

Media playback is not supported on this device Archive: Denmark v Germany - Euro 1992

Denmark were ready to go on their holidays when they got the call to compete at the tournament in place of Yugoslavia, who were disqualified because of the war in their country, and Richard Moller-Nielsen's side ended up going all the way with a shock win over Germany in the final.

John Jensen, who joined Arsenal after the tournament, smashed the opening goal from the edge of the area into the roof of the net, while Kim Vilfort cut inside and drilled in a finish off the foot of the post to stun the world champions.

France 2-1 Italy (2000)

Media playback is not supported on this device Archive: France v Italy - Euro 2000

France were already world champions and their late show in Rotterdam left Italy heartbroken. It was going well for Dino Zoff's side as Marco Delvecchio ghosted in to side-foot home a volley from close range.

Time was ticking away but Sylvain Wiltord, who joined Arsenal after the tournament, converted a low finish from the angle on 93 minutes before Robert Pires pulled the ball back for David Trezeguet to smash home a golden goal in extra time.

Portugal 0-1 Greece (2004)

Media playback is not supported on this device Archive: Portugal v Greece - Euro 2004

Pre-tournament 80-1 outsiders Greece caused one of the biggest shocks in footballing history when they went all the way, beating hosts Portugal in the opening game and the final.

Otto Rehhagel's solid defensive set up for his side saw them keep three clean sheets in the knockout stages, all with 1-0 victories, including the final in Lisbon in which Angelos Charisteas leapt at the near post to head home for a remarkable win.

Spain 4-0 Italy (2012)

Media playback is not supported on this device Archive: Spain v Italy - Euro 2012

The greatest international team of all time? Spain not only managed to defend their European Championship crown but did so having won the 2010 World Cup in South Africa too. Through the course of their six Euro 2012 games, they conceded just one goal - in their opening match against Italy - before romping to success in the final.

David Silva's header opened the rout with Jordi Alba's blistering run and finish giving Vicente del Bosque's side a 2-0 half-time lead and they added two more in the second half through Chelsea duo Fernando Torres and Juan Mata.