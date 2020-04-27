National League asks for clubs' views on how to conclude season

Barrow are top of the National League table, four points above second-placed Harrogate

The National League has written to its clubs to invite them to share their views on the feasibility of continuing with the play-offs.

A deadline of this Friday has been set for clubs to bring forward ideas to determine how they end the season.

The National League board will have the final decision and it is set to meet again early next week.

The English Football League is still working on the basis of two teams being promoted into League Two.

However, it emerged last Friday that if the EFL does not finish its season, then Stevenage are likely to avoid relegation, with only one team coming up from the National League.