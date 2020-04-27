Scottish Championship team of the season: Who makes your XI?
Lawrence Shankland or Kevin Nisbet? Derek Gaston or Benjamin Siegrist?
Dundee United have been crowned winners of the Scottish Championship, but there's plenty choice when it comes to the team of the season in Scotland's second tier.
BBC Scotland has compiled a long list of those who have impressed, from which you can choose your top XI.
Have a look at the options below, pick your preferred XI and use #bbcsportscot to share your team on social media.
Championship team of the year
Choose who makes your 2019-20 Scottish Championship team of the year - and then share it with your friends using our team selector.