SPFL reconstruction: Clyde criticise League Two clubs' collective backing of 14-14-14 plan

Clyde were seventh in League One when the lower leagues were curtailed

Clyde have criticised Scottish League Two clubs' collective backing of a 14-14-14 SPFL revamp, which would drop the Broadwood side into the lowest tier.

Should the bottom 10 stick to their agreement, any other plan would fail as 75% backing - including 15 of 20 League One and Two clubs - is required.

Clyde, seventh in League One, would go to the bottom tier alongside Peterhead, Forfar Athletic and Stranraer.

"We would hope this is not their final position," Clyde said.

"It is an approach that fails to meet the founding principle of the reconstruction group; that is that no club should be in a worse financial or sporting position due to the effects of Covid-19."

The SPFL's 15-strong reconstruction taskforce - co-chaired by Hamilton Academical vice-chairman Les Gray and Hearts owner Ann Budge - has met twice so far and is giving the three leagues of 14 proposal strong consideration.

While it would save Hearts and Partick Thistle from relegation in the Premiership and Championship respectively, Stranraer - relegated in League One's bottom spot when the lower divisions were ended early - would drop to the lowest rung.

And League Two champions Cove Rangers would remain in the bottom division. There would also be no promotion to the SPFL for either Highland League champions Brora Rangers or Lowland League winners Kelty Hearts.

"At least four SPFL clubs are affected negatively by this choice and we should not forget clubs in the Highland and Lowland Leagues," Clyde's statement added.

"It makes no sense to go through reconstruction that is aimed at protecting clubs from relegation from the Premiership and Championship and at the same time consign four clubs in League One to that same fate.

"The reconstruction group has an opportunity to address some of the bigger questions facing the game in Scotland, including not only the composition of SPFL, but also addressing the pyramid structure, which we strongly believe requires review."