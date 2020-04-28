Plymouth Argyle: 10-year-old fan in USA sends pocket money to help League Two club

Chairman Simon Hallett received the money at his office in New Jersey

A 10-year-old Plymouth Argyle fan based in the United States has sent his pocket money to help the League Two club during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kasra Sherrell posted dollars, plus £10 from his last trip to the UK, to Plymouth chairman Simon Hallett.

Kasra's father Matt was an Argyle fan before emigrating to the USA and his son was a mascot for the Pilgrims against Leyton Orient in August.

"I hope this does the club some good," he wrote.

"I hope that we all come through this crisis very soon. I can't wait for the Green Army to set sail once again," he added in a letter addressed to chairman Hallett's office in the USA.

"We have lived away from the UK for many years - in Hong Kong and New York - but Kasra follows Argyle's fortunes from afar, and we always watch match highlights," Kasra's father Matt told the Plymouth website.

"He gets lots of questions from his school friends in America when he wears the Green Army kit.

"Kasra and his two sisters have been to watch the Pilgrims twice as we visit the West Country every summer," he added.

Hallett has warned about the financial pressures that Argyle and other League Two clubs are facing during the crisis.

And while the multi-millionaire businessman has assured boss Ryan Lowe that the club will be financially 'stable' during the crisis, the Pilgrims are having to make tough decisions about future budgets.

"We recognise that budgets for future seasons will be drastically reduced and new contracts are highly unlikely to be offered on terms similar to those given in previous years," Hallett wrote last week, a piece which inspired Kasra to donate.

Hallett added: "We own our stadium, are almost entirely debt free and I am prepared, in the short-term, to provide the financial support to see us through this difficult time.

"Make no mistake though, this crisis has presented an existential threat to all football clubs. We are stronger than most, but not invincible."

The club, who are third in League Two pending the completion of the 2019-20 season, have raised more than £50,000 to support people affected by the pandemic.

Plymouth have also opened up their stadium to the NHS to use their facilities while the groundstaff have cut the letters 'NHS' into the Home Park turf.