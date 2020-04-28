Sportscene to show 1991 title decider & 12-goal thriller from 2010
Rangers and Aberdeen's final-day title showdown and a 12-goal thriller will be featured in Sportscene's Scottish Football Classics.
The Dons needed only a draw to win the Scottish Premier Division going into their meeting with Rangers at Ibrox on the final day of the 1990-91 season.
Watch highlights on the BBC Scotland channel at 19:00 BST on Friday.
And, on Sunday at 19:15 BST, there will be highlights of Motherwell's 6-6 draw with Hibernian in 2010.
The match at Fir Park was the highest scoring game of the Scottish Premier League era.