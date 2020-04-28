Sportscene to show 1991 title decider & 12-goal thriller from 2010

Stephen Wright and Mark Hateley
Mark Hateley (right) scored as Rangers went for the title in 1991

Rangers and Aberdeen's final-day title showdown and a 12-goal thriller will be featured in Sportscene's Scottish Football Classics.

The Dons needed only a draw to win the Scottish Premier Division going into their meeting with Rangers at Ibrox on the final day of the 1990-91 season.

Watch highlights on the BBC Scotland channel at 19:00 BST on Friday.

And, on Sunday at 19:15 BST, there will be highlights of Motherwell's 6-6 draw with Hibernian in 2010.

The match at Fir Park was the highest scoring game of the Scottish Premier League era.

Paul Hanlon and Lukas Jutkiewicz
Hibs and Well shared 12 goals a decade ago

