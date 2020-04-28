Coventry City: League One leaders opt to take 25% wage deferral

Coventry City won 1-0 at Ipswich in their final game before the season was halted because of coronavirus

Players at League One leaders Coventry City have "unanimously agreed" to take a 25% wage deferral because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The club have opted to follow a proposal by the English Football League and Professional Footballers' Association to defer parts of salaries.

Coventry said that the deferral is "for the foreseeable future".

"We feel that we are playing our part in what is an extremely testing time," said a statement from the players.

"The players have held discussions amongst ourselves and club staff on the best way of helping to safeguard Coventry City in the immediate future amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"From these discussions we, the players, have unanimously agreed to take a 25% wage deferral for the foreseeable future.

"We wish to help the club overcome some short-term financial difficulties that the majority of teams at this level are facing."

The Sky Blues, in pursuit of a return to English football's second tier for the first time since 2012, were five points clear at the top of the table when the game went into lockdown in mid-March.