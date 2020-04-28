Plan for restart of NI football season must be submitted to Uefa by 25 May

Football is suspended in Northern Ireland until 31 May

Uefa has given the Northern Ireland Football League a deadline of 25 May to submit its plan for the restart of the Northern Ireland football season.

NIFL issued an update on Tuesday on the directives it has received from Uefa.

Entry to Uefa club competitions will be "based on sporting merit" and all national organisations have been urged to do all they can to "bring competitions to a natural end".

"It remains impossible to commit to a date when competitions could resume," NIFL's statement said.

"This will continue to depend on the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic and the guidance from the UK Government and health authorities, but most importantly when it is safe for everyone to return to a sporting arena."

Holders Linfield are currently top of the Premiership and Coleraine are second

One of the directives to come out of Uefa's video conference said that the Irish Premiership was one of a number of leagues that should be concluded by 20 July, but NIFL said it has been indicated that this is a "tentative date".

"The European Leagues have stressed the importance to keep unity and consensus among members and suggested that members do not take any hasty decisions regarding the end of the current season and the start of the new season in domestic calendar, with the main aim to safeguard the integrity of competitions," the NIFL statement said.

On the 25 May restart plan deadline, NIFL said "national associations and/or leagues should be in a position to communicate to Uefa by 25 May the planned restart of their domestic competitions, including the date of restart and the relevant competition format".

"The COVID-19 steering group, established by the NIFL board on 18 March, will continue to liaise with all relevant stakeholders to obtain further information to allow the NI Football League, and our clubs, to take important decisions in advance of the Uefa deadline.

"Arrangements will be made for all member clubs to discuss the next steps in their respective league management committee meetings to be held on Monday 11 May 2020."

NIFL said that the Uefa directives acknowledge that there may be legitimate reasons for countries to prematurely terminate their domestic competitions.

If is the case, league or national association must explain the reasons by 25 May, and also explain how it would select its clubs for entry to 2020-21 Uefa club competitions on the basis of sporting merit.