Johnnie Jackson: Lockdown-inspired song goes viral

Charlton assistant boss Johnnie Jackson is raising money with his song 'That's Isolation'

Forget Janet or even the Five. There's a new musical Jackson in town.

Charlton's assistant boss Johnnie Jackson has shown his creative side runs beyond pinging 40-yard crossfield passes or incisive through-balls in his distinguished playing career. He's pretty handy with a guitar too.

His own take on the The Jam's classic 'That's Entertainment' - entitled 'That's Isolation' - has taken him viral on social media and given his fundraising a boost.

Jackson, 37, had been expecting to run in Sunday's London Marathon before the coronavirus outbreak, which coincidentally provides the theme for his song, a 'kitchen sink' vignette of lockdown life even Paul Weller would be proud of.

"I've got to look for a new career in the wake of all this," Jackson told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"It would have been the marathon, but fundraising went on the backburner. Originally it was me just messing about on the guitar and sending them to a couple of mates.

"But then I got the idea to get the club involved and it's something to strive towards in terms of the fundraising."

The former Spurs, Watford and Colchester midfielder now hopes to post other songs to help drum up some further sponsorship having already raised around £1,000.

Given he's a Charlton favourite, might 'Into the Valley' by The Skids be apt? Or 'Addick-ted to Love' by Robert Palmer?