Joe Allen: Stoke boss Michael O'Neill pleased Wales midfielder will make Euro 2020

Michael O'Neill took charge at Stoke City in November 2019

Stoke City boss Michael O'Neill says Joe Allen's probable involvement at Euro 2020 is "one positive" to come from the disruption to football caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Stoke and Wales midfielder Allen was ruled out of the tournament after suffering a ruptured Achilles in March.

But Allen, 29, is expected to feature after all because Euro 2020 has been put back 12 months due to coronavirus.

"I was devastated for Joe to be honest," O'Neill told Stoke's website.

"I know first of all how important he is to us, but secondly for him and for Wales because it's a really special thing to play for your country in a major tournament.

"Joe had obviously done that in Euro 2016 but he was going to miss Euro 2020.

"That now will no longer be the case with the tournament put back, so that's probably the one positive that's come out of this scenario - that Joe will get that opportunity, and also he won't miss as many games for us."

Former Swansea City youngster Allen has been a Stoke regular since joining the Potters from Liverpool in 2016.

The 56-cap star is one of the mainstays of Ryan Giggs' Wales team.

O'Neill, who led Northern Ireland at Euro 2016, says Allen's recovery is going well even though coronavirus restrictions mean he is not getting the "level of day-to-day medical and physio attention he would normally get".

Allen was stretchered off during Stoke's 5-1 win over Hull on 7 March, though neither O'Neill's team nor Wales have played since then because of coronavirus.