Scottish gossip: Rangers, Hearts, Gerrard, Redknapp, Dundee Utd, Kilmarnock

Rangers' bid to hold an SPFL EGM on 12 May could be scuppered should enough clubs vote by proxy against their proposal for an independent investigation before then. (Daily Record)

Scottish Premiership clubs would run up testing bills of over £150,000 each if the SPFL copies England's plan to restart football. (Scottish Sun)

Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor does not expect to see fans in football stadiums until at least Christmas. (Press & Journal)

Hearts' players have now all agreed wage cuts after one final attempt to secure deferrals. (Evening News)

PFA Scotland chief executive Fraser Wishart predicts a "train crash coming" for SPFL clubs if football does not return to normal soon. (Daily Record)

Veteran former Scotland winger Chris Burke is keen to sign a new deal at Kilmarnock.(Herald)

Harry Redknapp says it is "a certainty" that Rangers boss Steven Gerrard will be a successful manager even if he completes a second season at Ibrox without a trophy. (Scottish Sun)

Former Scotland midfielder Kevin Thomson says his "perfect scenario" would be to manage previous clubs Hibernian and Rangers.(Scotsman)

Dundee United should be pushing for Europe and trophies on their return to the Premiership, says chief executive Mal Brannigan.(Courier)