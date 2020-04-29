Cambridge United: Paul Lewis, Samir Carruthers & Reggie Lambe among nine players leaving in June

Paul Lewis has made 97 appearances since joining Cambridge from Macclesfield in January 2017

League Two club Cambridge United are to release nine players when their contracts expire at the end of June.

They include Paul Lewis, 25, who has appeared in all but one league match this season.

Fellow midfielders Samir Carruthers, 27, and Reggie Lambe, 29, and 37-year-old forward Jabo Ibehre are also among those being released.

Deals have been offered to midfielders Harrison Dunk, 29, and Liam O'Neil, 26, as well as defender Greg Taylor, 30.

George Taft, Dan Jones, Sam Bennett, Jordan Norville-Williams and Fin Iron will also be leaving at the end of their contracts.

Cambridge were 16th with nine games to play when football was suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak.