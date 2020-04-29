SPFL: Dundee not offered 'sweetener' over vote - Murdoch MacLennan

Dundee were not offered any "sweetener" to change their vote over ending the lower-league season, insists SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan.

MacLennan also said "care should be taken to consider" Rangers' motives after they succeeded in calling an EGM to ask clubs for an investigation into the league's handling of the ballot.

A league-commissioned probe surrounding Dundee's vote found no evidence of improper behaviour, but was dismissed by Rangers as "alarmingly failing to examine wider fundamental issues".

After Dundee reversed their no vote, the lower leagues were called, giving the SPFL the power to end the Premiership early on the same points-per-game basis.

In a lengthy Q&A, stretching to almost 3,500 words, MacLennan also said that:

Issuing loans to multiple clubs was "unrealistic"

The SPFL should not have placed a Friday 17:00 BST deadline on ballot responses

They would have been "accused of unwarranted secrecy" had they not declared the votes that evening

They were "fully entitled, and can hardly be criticised, for accepting the view of the overwhelming majority"

Many calls were made, to many clubs, between the vote being called and Dundee's final submission but that is "entirely normal practice" and that he sees "nothing wrong whatsoever" with board members lobbying clubs

The SPFL should have "expressed concern and regret" for the relegated Partick Thistle and Stranraer

More to follow.