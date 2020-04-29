Watford sign midfielder Pape Gueye on five-year deal

Watford are one place above the relegation zone in the Premier League

Watford have signed 21-year-old French midfielder Pape Gueye on a five-year deal from Ligue 2 side Le Havre.

Gueye's contract with Watford will be effective from 1 July.

His deal with Le Havre expires in the summer but the second division was cancelled on Tuesday, when the French prime minister banned all sporting events until at least September.

Watford say an "official pre-contract agreement has already been lodged" for the French youth international.

The Hornets are currently one place above the Premier League relegation zone, on goal difference, and last played on 7 March before football was postponed in the UK because of the coronavirus pandemic.

