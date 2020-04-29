Southend United: Winding-up petition adjourned until 22 July

Southend's Roots Hall home will be turned into 500 houses

A winding-up petition against Southend United over an unpaid tax bill has been adjourned for a second time.

HM Revenue & Customs agreed to put it back until 22 July after the League One club argued the coronavirus crisis had delayed a refinance plan.

Southend announced earlier in April that an agreement to build a new stadium had been reached.

"We don't ask for any longer than HMRC asked for," said Hilary Stonefrost, the barrister representing the club.

"The position is that there is a very substantial project going ahead - a very large funding project going on involving Southend Borough Council and the football club and the building of a very large number of rental homes.

"It has been a largely delayed project for obvious reasons in the current circumstances."

The new stadium at Fossetts Farm will see 800 properties built in the area, while their current home at Roots Hall will be turned into 500 houses.

The latest winding-up petition is one of a number the Shrimpers have faced amid financial turmoil in recent seasons, as well as being charged with misconduct for paying players late.

Southend, who are facing relegation to League Two if the season resumes, have also received criticism for the way they furloughed players during the pandemic, with the Professional Footballers' Association saying it was "extremely disappointed".