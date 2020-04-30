Scottish gossip: SPFL, Doncaster, Celtic, Rangers, St Johnstone, Kelty Hearts

Scottish Professional Football League chief executive Neil Doncaster insists it would not have been possible to loan clubs money before a resolution was passed to end the Championship, League One and League Two divisions and trigger prize money payments. (Daily Record)

And Doncaster says voiding this season's Scottish Premiership would have led to "damaging" compensation claims and jeopardised European participation for top-flight clubs. (Herald - subscription required)

Celtic would be champions, Motherwell would finish third behind Rangers, Hibernian would miss out on the top six and Hearts would be relegated if the Premiership adopts the same method to end the season early as France's Ligue 1. (Scotsman - subscription required)

St Johnstone midfielder Liam Craig feels players have been left out of the discussion on potential league reconstruction. (Daily Record)

"Each day that passes I'm closer to retiring," says Saints' Craig, 34, as he reflects on seven weeks without playing. (Scotsman - subscription required)

Former Rangers forward Ronald de Boer believes Ibrox striker Alfredo Morelos has the qualities to succeed in England's Premier League. (Daily Record)

Celtic forward Leigh Griffiths insists Rangers were fortunate not to lose more goals in their 5-1 derby defeat at Ibrox in 2017. (Sun)

Kelty Hearts manager Barry Ferguson believes League Two clubs are running scared of teams from the Highland and Lowland Leagues. Kelty have been declared Lowland champions this season but with no guarantee of the possibility of competing in the League Two play-offs amid reconstruction discussions. (Herald - subscription required)

Dundee United defender Mark Reynolds has urged clubs to avoid voting "in their own interests" when it comes to reconstruction. (Courier)

Manchester City are expected to complete the signing of Celtic's 16-year-old playmaker Josh Adam. (Sun)

Aberdeen midfielder Dylan McGeouch says the Dons' last game before the coronavirus lockdown against former club Hibernian was "probably" his best for the Pittodrie side, as he aims to pick up where he left off when football resumes. (Press and Journal)

Former Celtic and Hibernian player Didier Agathe has been appointed manager of Northern League Division Two side Durham City. (Sun)