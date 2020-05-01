Irish Premiership: Defender Harry Flowers leaves Larne as loan deal ends

Flowers scored three goals in 28 appearances for Larne

Defender Harry Flowers has left Larne as his loan deal with the Irish Premiership club will expire on Saturday.

The former Burnley centre-half moved to Inver Park from parent club Solihull Moors in August 2019.

He played 28 times and scored three goals for Larne, making his final appearance in their Irish Cup quarter-final defeat by Coleraine.

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch praised Flowers' contribution to the club.

"Harry conducted himself very professionally throughout his time at the club and we enjoyed working with him," he said.

"He goes with our very best well wishes and we thank him for the role he has played on our journey. For a young defender himself we also hope his stint with us has been beneficial in his own development."

Flowers was initially due to stay until January but his deal was extended to include what would have been the end of the Irish League season, which has been suspended due to the coronavirus lockdown.