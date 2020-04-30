Motherwell: Players & 'vast majority' of staff on furlough

Motherwell have sold almost 1500 season tickets for next term

Motherwell have confirmed that their players and the "vast majority" of staff are on furlough leave.

The government' Job Retention Scheme will pay 80% of their salaries up to a monthly sum of £2,500.

The Scottish Premiership club say that "makes a significant difference to our financial stability" but it is unclear if they will make up any shortfall.

Motherwell, with their community trust, have also delivered more than £5,000 worth of food to people in need.

And the club have sold almost 1,500 season tickets in the three weeks since they went on sale. That compares to 327 in the same period last year.