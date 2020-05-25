Celtic: The stories behind the Lisbon Lions 25 May From the section Celtic Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/52488983 Read more about sharing. Fifty three years have gone by since Celtic became the first British team to become European champions.Delving into the BBC Archive, here are a host of videos charting the stories and background to that iconic game in Lisbon.Celtic's Lisbon Lions gave birth to attacking football mantra Media playback is not supported on this device Stevie Chalmers survived tuberculous meningitis thanks to Rangers fan Dr Peter McKenzie Media playback is not supported on this device Bertie Auld visits his old home in Panmure Street and shares memories of his childhood Media playback is not supported on this device Jock Stein prepares his team for the 1966/67 season with a tour of North America Media playback is not supported on this device Jock Stein was initially told he couldn’t manage Celtic because he was non-catholic Media playback is not supported on this device Celtic FC won the European Cup in 1967. 50 years later, their success is remembered. Find out more BBC Sport Scottish Premiership Read more on BBC Sport Scottish Premiership Celtic official site Read more on Celtic official site