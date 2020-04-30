Blackburn Rovers: Players and senior management agree 'significant' wage deferrals

Blackburn's last home match ended in a 2-2 draw against Swansea City on 29 February

Blackburn Rovers players and the senior management team have agreed "significant" salary deferrals in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The first team, executives and senior football management team will defer between a third and a half of monthly salaries between 1 April and 30 June.

A number of staff have also been furloughed, but the Championship club will top up their pay.

Prior to the season's suspension Rovers were in 10th in the table.

A club statement said "constructive discussions" over "significant salary deferrals, have reached a positive and mutually agreed conclusion".

"Wage deferrals were an essential step in helping the club navigate through the current financial pressures it is experiencing right across the business," a club statement added.

"Rovers would like to thank the players and staff for their continued support in these extremely challenging times.

"Above all, we hope everyone is keeping safe and well, and that we will all be watching Rovers playing football again as soon as it is safe to do so."

Derby County announced wage deferrals earlier this week in addition to fellow Championship sides Leeds United, Wigan Athletic, Bristol City, Cardiff City and Swansea City.

Meanwhile, in the Premier League, some clubs have agreed wage deferrals with players, including West Ham, Sheffield United, Southampton and Watford while Arsenal have agreed a 12.5% wage cut with their players.