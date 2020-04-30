Glenn Murray: Brighton striker unsure about top-flight return

Murray helped Brighton to 15th in the Premier League before the season was suspended

Brighton striker Glenn Murray says some proposed protocols around the Premier League's return to action amid the coronavirus pandemic are "farcical".

Reports suggest players will have to wear face masks when they return to training, with a potential restart behind closed doors on 8 June.

Premier League club executives will meet via a video conference call on Friday to discuss their options.

Murray says the resumption is a "really difficult situation to agree on".

"Face masks is going to be off-putting, it is not going to be natural, people will be ripping them off in games," he said. "It is quite farcical.

“I understand why people are desperate to get football on. It has to be done in a sensible way and in the right time and in a way that is going to keep everyone safe.

“There will be ambulances at training and games. Is it fair to take those from the NHS? I don’t know.

“It is not just two squads, there is a lot more involved and it puts more people at risk.”

A return to action on 8 June would require full training to begin by 18 May and some clubs - Arsenal, Brighton and West Ham - have opened their training grounds to players for individual work.

“I understand the public is desperate to get football back," added Murray. "But it is us that are going to be going out there and competing against other teams.

“We are not talking about guys in one community, we are talking about guys from all over the world who could be possibly carrying the disease. There are so many caveats.

“Everyone is in different situations, I have children at home, I wouldn’t want to jeopardise them, some footballers have newly born children who might be more susceptible to getting the disease.

“Some are living with elderly parents. It is a really difficult situation to agree on.”