Loris Karius: Liverpool goalkeeper 'terminates' Besiktas loan deal

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius says he has "terminated" his two-year loan deal at Turkish side Besiktas.

The 26-year-old was in the second year of his spell in Istanbul and had made 30 appearances before the season was stopped because of coronavirus.

Karius said on Instagram it was a "shame it comes to an end like this".

The German added: "I was very patient for months telling the board over and over again. Same things happened already last year."

Last month the German reported Besiktas to Fifa for unpaid wages for a second time, although a deal between the two parties was reportedly close to being agreed without Fifa's intervention.

That deal involved Karius' contract being cancelled, with Besiktas paying him £400,000 in outstanding salary.

Karius, whose last game for Liverpool came in the 2018 Champions League final loss against Real Madrid, said Besiktas had "even refused my suggestion to help by taking a pay cut".

"It is important to me that you know I really enjoyed playing for this club a lot. Besiktas can be proud having such passionate fans behind them always giving amazing support," he added.

"You always supported me in good and bad times and I will always remember you in the best way.

"Also I want to say thank you to all my team-mates, coaching staff including all people working for the club. You welcomed me with arms wide open from day one."