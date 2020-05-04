Best players, top moments & favourite goals - your Premier League & WSL awards

The Professional Footballers' Association Player of the Year awards for 2019-20 should already have been handed out, with the rest of the footballing honours normally awarded in the next few weeks.

But with the Premier League and Women's Super League still in limbo, as both remain suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, what is traditionally award season is very much on hold.

So, BBC Sport has decided to take a look at the season so far and given you the chance to vote for your favourite players, moments, signings and much, much more.

With the help of a number of BBC Sport journalists, we have drawn up a shortlist for a number of categories and now want you to vote.

You have until midday on Wednesday to register your vote on this page, before we don our glad rags and reveal the winners in an awards day special live text on Thursday.

We know plenty of you will disagree with the contenders and winners, so Thursday's live text will give you the chance to have your say, while that's when we also want you to dole out some of your alternative awards via #bbcfootball.

Who has been your Premier League player of the season?

Who has been your WSL player of the season?

Who has been the Premier League's young player of the season?

(We are only including players who were aged 23 or under when the season started.)

Who has been the WSL's young player of the season?

(Only players who were 23 or under when the season started are eligible)

Who has been the Premier League's signing of the season?

Who has been the Premier League's biggest surprise?

(Our shortlist for the best goal so far this season is made up of the winner from every month's Match of the Day goal of the month competition)

Who is your Premier League manager of the season?

Who is your WSL manager of the season?