Scottish gossip: Dundee, Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Bayern Munich, Man City

Dundee managing director John Nelms says the Championship club changed their vote in the SPFL's ballot to end the lower-league seasons after "a lot of conversations with a lot of clubs". (Courier)

Ayr United owner Lachlan Cameron says he offered to change his vote in the SPFL ballot to prevent Dundee being kingmakers. (Scottish Sun)

Cameron also says Scottish football should no longer be based around four Old Firm games each season. (Daily Record)

Bayern Munich are the latest club who are considering a move for 17-year-old Hearts defender Aaron Hickey.(Daily Record)

Manchester City are set to sign Celtic's emerging midfield prospect Josh Adam. (Daily Mail)

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack is wary of a league reconstruction "minefield". (Press & Journal)

Ross County will vote against any temporary league reconstruction proposal, says chairman Roy MacGregor.(Herald)

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin has sympathy for Hearts counterpart Daniel Stendel with the Tynecastle club facing relegation from the Premiership (Herald).

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson says the club must release any evidence of wrongdoing by the SPFL so Scottish football can deal with more pressing issues. (Daily Record)

Scotland's longest serving one-club player, Lewis Stevenson, says he must up his game if he wants to finish his career at Hibernian. (Evening News)

Dundee United's American investment is being used smartly, says the club's chief executive Mal Brannigan.(Courier)

Former Old Firm rivals Didier Agathe and Olivier Bernard have teamed up at English Northern League side Durham City. (Scottish Sun)

Forward Greg Stewart has not had a chance to show he belongs at Rangers, say former Ibrox defender Alan Hutton. (Scottish Sun)