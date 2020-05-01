Coronavirus: Finishing season with empty stadiums the best option - Mark Hughes

Mark Hughes has managed Wales, Manchester City, Stoke, Fulham and, most recently, Southampton

Finishing the season behind closed doors is the "best case scenario" for football, says former Wales international Mark Hughes.

The former Manchester United striker also said there is "no way" supporters will be able to watch the conclusion of the current season.

But Hughes, 56, believes the remaining games should be played so promotion and relegation can be decided fairly.

"It's going to be very very difficult," Hughes told BBC Radio Wales on Friday.

"Everybody is trying to make it happen, but the best outcome for sport is that players return to playing competitive games.

"It will be different, players will need to get used to playing in empty stadiums which isn't the same, but that is the best case scenario."

In France, Paris St-Germain have been awarded the Ligue 1 title after a decision was made to cancel the remainder of the season.

The Parisian club were 12 points clear, with a game in hand, at the top of the table when French football was suspended on 13 March.

In the Premier League, Liverpool are currently 25 points ahead of second-place Manchester City with nine games remaining.

"From my point a view it needs to be played to a conclusion," said Hughes.

"There are so many things that still need to be resolved and unfortunately there are still a lot of games to be played.

"Liverpool fans are desperate to win a first title in 30 or so years but it has to be done in the right way and even their fans would prefer it to be won on the pitch."

Almost 36 years since Wales debut

A 20-year-old Mark Hughes was playing for Manchester United when he made his Wales debut

It will feel like a lifetime ago, but Saturday, 2 May marks 36-years since since Hughes made his Wales debut, in a Home Championship game at the Racecourse against England.

And Hughes will have the chance to watch himself in action at 13:15 BST on Saturday as BBC One Wales returns to 1984 for that famous Wales' win against England where he scored the winning goal.

"It may never have happened," said Hughes.

"I wasn't particularly well leading into the game, around that time I had anxiety as a lot was going on in my football life.

"My heart was racing on so on the morning of the game I went to Manchester to get it checked out so you can understand how nervous I was.

"But I was checked out, given the okay and played in the evening - thank God I did."

The game is also available to watch on the BBC iPlayer, and the BBC Sport website and app with live text commentary.

You can listen to the full Hughes interview on BBC Radio Wales at 19:00 on Friday.