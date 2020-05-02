Neil Taylor: Wales defender eyes coaching after playing days end

Neil Taylor scored in Wales' final group game at Euro 2016 against Russia

Wales international Neil Taylor says he would like to take a coaching role when his playing career comes to an end.

The 31-year-old is doing his A Licence coaching course alongside a number of other Wales internationals.

However, the Aston Villa full-back has no plans to retire from playing, and he still has his sights set on Euro 2020 next summer.

"I think I have always had a slight eye for it [coaching]," Taylor told BBC Radio Wales.

"It is difficult, but I find it really enjoyable; it is the other side of the game that players are prepared for even earlier every year now.

"I see a lot of footballers go out of the game and have so much experience and know-how to give to younger players.

"It is a massive commitment, it is like the job I do now, but with much longer hours and more stress so I understand why people don't do it."

Like Wales manager Ryan Giggs, Taylor believes the postponement of Euro 2020 until next summer could work in the national side's favour.

One of Wales' key players, Joe Allen, had been ruled out of the tournament after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon in early March.

But the delay until June 2021 means the Stoke City midfielder, and others, have renewed hopes of playing.

"It seems a long way away now but my first reaction was that I was buzzing for Joe," said Taylor.

"When he picked up that injury I was devastated, there were also a couple of lads who hadn't been playing and had picked up injuries so it may work out well for us.

"We have such a good young squad so giving them another year could well benefit us, you never know.

"But for those guys who would have had a first taste of a tournament and anyone who was in form it is massively disappointing."

Ryan Giggs has handed a number of young Wales players their first caps, including Rabbi Matondo

Taylor, a regular under Giggs' predecessor Chris Coleman, has had to work harder for his place in the Wales team in recent years.

However the former Swansea City defender said he completely understood Giggs' decision to leave him out.

"I've been fully understanding of what Ryan Giggs has been doing, bringing the young guys through," he said.

"When you're older in your career you still think you've got it and are perfectly good enough, and I still believe we are, but all of us guys who went to Euro 2016 got our chance under John Toshack or Gary Speed.

"And the best thing about this new crop of players is they are a great set of lads, really down to earth, and really good footballers.

"They're playing at a good level which was key to our success in 2016."