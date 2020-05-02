Scottish gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Dundee, Aberdeen

Celtic deferred a £300,000 payment to enable the SPFL to pay advances to Motherwell and Partick Thistle in 2017. (Daily Record)

Hearts manager Daniel Stendel is relaxed about his future as the Tynecastle club wait to discover which league they will play in next season. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Rangers won't sell striker Alfredo Morelos on the cheap this summer, insists director of football Ross Wilson. (Herald)

Wilson has also written to the SPFL encouraging them to embrace "enthusiasm, innovation and creativity". (Daily Record)

Celtic captain Scott Brown believes Rangers know deep down that the Parkhead club deserve the title. (Scottish Sun)

Dundee have nine different budgets for next season because of the uncertainty around when football will restart, says managing director John Nelms.(Courier)

Hibernian defender Lewis Stevenson has revealed he has taken a 50% cut to his wages. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes is envious of friends in England having the prospect of returning to training. (Press & Journal)

Celtic and Scotland midfielder Callum McGregor feels he is benefitting from a break from football after playing close to 70 games in each of the last three or four seasons. (Daily Record)

Leigh Griffiths has revealed a naked Rab Douglas pinned him up in the showers by the throat after he was sent off during a Scottish Cup tie for Dundee.(Scottish Sun)