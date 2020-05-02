An Irish Premiership club and Championship outfit face NIFL licensing queries

NIFL's board is understood to have convened an independent committee to look into the matter

The Northern Ireland Football League is set to ask two clubs for "observations" following issues raised by the Irish FA's licensing committee.

Last week, the Irish FA publicly concluded its annual club licensing process amid no apparent surprises.

However, BBC Sport NI has since learned that the process raised questions in relation to a Premiership club and a Championship club.

NIFL said on Saturday that it was set to "communicate" with the clubs.

"The Northern Ireland Football League can confirm that following correspondence from the Irish FA licensing committee last week, we will be in communication with clubs for their observations," NIFL told BBC Sport NI, adding that it would not making any further comment on the issue.

The NIFL statement did not specify the amount of clubs involved but BBC Sport NI understands that it is in relation to one Premiership club and a Championship outfit.

NIFL's board is understood to have convened an independent committee to look into the matter as the league's board is made up largely of people from rival clubs.

That independent committee is expected to report back to the NIFL board early in the coming week and to determine what course of action - if any - should be taken.

If is deemed necessary that the licensing queries need to be further followed up, the two clubs are likely to be asked to submit their views on the questions raised.

Like all sport, the Northern Ireland Football League is currently on hold because of the coronavirus and with no indication when or if, the football campaign will resume.

The licensing issues involving these two clubs would be a further headache for local football's administrators with the possibility of points deductions if wrongdoing was deemed to have occurred.