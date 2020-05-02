Think you know all about Wales v England in football? Take our quiz

England were 2-1 winners in the last meeting with Wales at Euro 2016

On Saturday, Wales' 1984 victory against England features as the latest BBC One Wales football classic re-run.

It will also be available on BBC iPlayer, with the broadcasts starting at 13:15 BST and with text commentary and reaction on the BBC Sport website and app.

Mark Hughes scored the only goal on his Wales debut the last time they beat England.

But how much do you know about Hughes and Gary Lineker? David Beckham and Gareth Bale? Ian Rush and Michael Owen? Harry Winks and Daniel James?

Take our head-to-head quiz and find out.