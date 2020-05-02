St Johnstone: Tommy Wright quits as manager after seven years

Tommy Wright led St Johnstone to their only major trophy - the 2014 Scottish Cup

Tommy Wright has quit as St Johnstone manager after seven years in charge.

The Perth club say that talks around the 56-year-old's potential departure at the end of the current campaign had been ongoing since before the coronavirus outbreak.

However, both parties felt now was an "appropriate time" for the "much valued" Wright to leave.

Wright, who still had two years of his deal to run, has been linked with the vacant Northern Ireland job.

"We all feel that we have been successful in creating a young and exciting squad and the club is well positioned for the future," read a club statement.

Wright joined the club in November 2011 as assistant to Steve Lomas, and took charge in June 2013.

He led them to their first Scottish Cup win in 2014, as well as European campaigns and several top-six finishes an was the third longest-serving manager in the SPFL.

St Johnstone were seventh in the Scottish Premiership when the season was halted on 13 March.

Wright said he been on "a fantastic journey" with the club and that the decision had not been taken lightly

He thanked the players, staff and fans and added: "I'll always hold a very special place for you all and I am so proud of what we have achieved together.

"We have an exciting group of young players and I look forward to seeing their progression with you all."