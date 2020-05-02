Rangers to have new kit supplier after ending 'existing contracts'

Rangers were second in the Scottish Premiership before the coronavirus suspended the season

Rangers have announced they will have new kit suppliers next term after "the conclusion of all existing contracts".

The club said last year it would "meet any financial award" after a court ruled Sports Direct should have been given the chance to match a deal struck with current supplier Elite/Hummel.

The Ibrox outfit had terminated a merchandise agreement with Sports Direct in 2018.

Director James Bisgrove said there would be a new supplier "imminently".

"This represents a clean slate and marks the start of a new era in the club's commercial retail operations," the commercial and marketing director told the club website.

"The partnership will be a significant step forward in Rangers' recent history."