Cardiff City: Neil Harris expects football wage drop because of coronavirus

Neil Harris took charge at Cardiff in November 2019

Cardiff City boss Neil Harris believes the coronavirus crisis will lead to a drop in player wages throughout English football.

The game has been suspended across the UK since March and it is unclear whether the 2019-20 season will be completed.

Harris feels the financial implications of coronavirus will "reshape" the sport in Britain.

"I think there has to be a reality check somewhere," Harris said.

"The game has grown so fast, but unless you have got wealthy owners, it's very difficult to keep up with the people you are competing against, so I can see it adjusting.

"I think the real knock-on effect will be in the next transfer window and the one after that - at least two transfer windows if not more.

"I think it will slow down the progress of foreigners coming into the game in the UK because I don't think the money will be there.

"I think we will see lower wages within the country, from the Premier League downwards."

With no football being played, numerous clubs in the English pyramid are facing financial challenges.

Cardiff's players are among many who have agreed wage deferrals, while Harris has accepted a wage cut.

"Only time will tell how long this rumbles on, without football, without crowds and the knock-on effect it has on TV revenue going into the game before we realise what impact it will have on us as a club," Harris told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

"I think football in general and as a whole, I think it will reshape it, starting in the lower leagues upwards.

"We are seeing conversations in League One and League Two about salary caps, spending per team, and I think that can only be a good thing to get the game going again."

Despite the financial concerns, Harris is spending much of his time during lockdown assessing potential new signings.

"It becomes about recruitment - thinking about the squad, thinking about out-of-contract players," he said.

"What are the financial implications going to be on football and our club in particular?

"Are we going to be able to bring anybody in? There is a lot of talk about recruitment at the moment."

Callum Paterson was on target in Cardiff's last game before football was suspended, a 2-0 win at Barnsley on 7 March

Victory in their last game before football's suspension, at Barnsley on 7 March, left Cardiff ninth in the Championship with nine fixtures remaining this season.

Harris remains hopeful the Bluebirds can resume their play-off push, but is unsure whether that will happen.

"We would love the opportunity to finish the current campaign," he said.

"But there is a bigger picture to this. The welfare of people in Wales, the people in the UK, my family, everybody's family, is the most important thing.

"If we are going to recommence this season, it has to be in the safest possible environment and I think it is going to be tough for the EFL to do that.

"I would like the season finished for the integrity of the game however long that takes. Is it realistic? I change my mind every week."