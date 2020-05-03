Scottish gossip: St Johnstone, Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Chelsea, Liverpool

Tommy Wright decided to quit as St Johnstone manager after a furious January bust-up. (Scottish Sun)

His former assistant Callum Davidson is the bookmaker's favourite to replace him. (Scottish Sun)

Wright has recalled the drunken dart session in Norway with chairman Steve Brown that set St Johnstone up for Scottish Cup glory. (Sunday Mail)

Celtic have watched Legia Warsaw defender Michal Karbownik twice but face competition from Dynamo Moscow and Real Betis to land the attacking left-back. (Sunday Mail)

Rangers' bid to sign on-loan winger Ianis Hagi could be scuppered by the financial impact of Covid-19, says sporting director Ross Wilson. (Sunday Mail)

Murrayfield could host the Scottish Cup semi-final Edinburgh derby, says Scottish FA president Rod Petrie. (Scotland on Sunday)

Uefa have told the Scottish FA that the Europa League spot held by the Scottish Cup must be given to the next highest-placed league team if the competition can't be completed. (Sunday Mail)

Rangers are poised to give clubs their dossier of evidence against the SPFL in the next 72 hours. (Scottish Sun)

Former Celtic defender Alan Stubbs has warned Rangers to avoid talk of voided the Scottish Premiership season or risk being stripped of some of their own titles. (Sunday Mail)

Chelsea teenager Billy Gilmour has revealed he wears Andy Robertson's Liverpool top when out in his garden. (Scottish Sun)