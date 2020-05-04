Billy Dodds: Former Scotland striker & BBC pundit picks his greatest XI

Billy Dodds was a man of many clubs; making his breakthrough at Chelsea and playing for six other sides, winning silverware at both Aberdeen and Rangers.

He also won 26 caps for Scotland in a 20-year career.

Dodds tells BBC Scotland who would be in his greatest XI of former team-mates. Although he excluded himself, he says his picks are based on players who helped bring out the best in him.

Goalkeeper - Jim Leighton

I've been blessed to have played with some wonderful goalkeepers. It came down to Stefan Klos and Jim Leighton for me. I played with Jim with two clubs and he wasn't the best at kicking the ball, but what a goalkeeper. I look back at a World Cup qualifier against Sweden at Ibrox in 1997, and he single-handedly won the game for Scotland with some of his saves. Because of that game, because I played with him twice and because I know what he was capable of, he just edges it for me.

Right-back - Maurice Malpas.

He was coolness personified, classy on the ball, an unbelievable defender even in his latter days at Dundee United.

Centre-backs - Craig Moore & Siggi Jonsson

We played Celtic at Parkhead in 2000, and they gave Rangers one of the biggest doings I've ever seen, but Craig Moore kept Celtic from scoring four or five that night and then Rod Wallace scored a winner for Rangers. Lorenzo Amoruso was a top player when he was on it but he made too many mistakes and I prefer someone who was more consistent, and that's why I've gone for Moore.

If Siggi Jonsson wasn't injured and getting on in years at Dundee United he would have been one of the best players I ever played with. He was a top player, he had everything. Maybe lacked a little bit of pace but could read the game, had a range of passing to die for, and was strong.

Left-back - Arthur Numan

I played with Graeme Le Saux and Tony Dorigo at Chelsea who were both good players, great engines, but Arthur Numan was a machine, a top lad, a great pro. He had everything to be a top player. He was a stick on for left-back.

Centre-midfield - Barry Ferguson & Craig Burley

Barry Ferguson could play in any team in the world because he could take the ball, move it, he loved to link with strikers. He could do the defensive side, later on in his career he started getting forward. He was the complete player that could go into any team and look comfortable.

Craig Burley was a top player. He had everything, he could get forward, he was versatile, he could play right-back, he could tackle. He was very underrated. There was one training session when he broke into the Chelsea team and it was the reserves against the first team.

The reserves were leading 3-0 and Burley was just toying with the first team, he was running the show. Peter Nicholas and Graham Roberts were trying to do him, but he was so intelligent he stepped back and the two clattered each other, and Nicholas ended up with six stitches.

Billy Dodds (centre) has picked former Rangers team-mates Andrei Kanchelskis and Barry Ferguson in his team

Wingers - Neil McCann & Andrei Kanchelskis

I love wingers, and I'd always have wingers in my team. Neil McCann brought pace but he was also intelligent, He was able to bounce one-twos off you, clip balls and cut them back. He should have played a lot more in that Rangers team.

Andrei Kanchelskis should also have played more, but the manager Dick Advocaat was ruthless - he signed all the Dutch guys and said 'If my first XI are fit then they'll play'. But Kanchelskis was like a Russian gymnast. He was alike a rock. He set me up with so many goals. You see the career he had and the top teams he played for.

Forwards - Dean Windass & David Speedie

I had Michael Mols in my team and took him out. I was so close for going with Gordon Durie, he was a tank - quick, strong, would score goals. Duncan Shearer was one of the best finishers I've ever seen.

But Dean Windass, I can't say I got on that well with him but he was brilliant for me and I was brilliant for him. We linked up well with each other. Strong, intelligent, great in the air for his height. Always knew where his fellow striker was and I liked that in a striker, someone unselfish.

I used to clean David Speedie's boots. I tried to model my style on him. He was tiny but he jumped like a stag. He had a great touch, he was one of the best players I ever played with.