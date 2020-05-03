Marcus Rojo to be spoken to by Manchester United over 'lockdown breach'

Rojo has 61 caps for Argentina

Manchester United will speak to defender Marcos Rojo about his conduct after apparently flouting Argentina's coronavirus lockdown rules.

Images of Rojo, who is on loan at Estudiantes, playing poker and smoking with friends were posted on social media by the 30-year-old's brother Franco. They were subsequently deleted.

Argentina's lockdown rules remain in place until at least 10 May.

Rojo, 30, is the latest Premier League star to ignore lockdown demands.

Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish, Manchester City defender Kyle Walker and Everton forward Moise Kean have all be criticised for ignoring governmental advice since the Premier League was brought to a halt in March.