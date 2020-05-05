Sportscene Classics: Old Firm thriller & Ferguson's Aberdeen success

Celtic and Rangers drew 3-3 in October 2002

A six-goal Old Firm thriller and the successes of Aberdeen under Alex Ferguson will feature in Sportscene's Scottish Football Classics.

Celtic and Rangers drew 3-3 in October 2002 in a season in which the pair were separated by one goal for the title.

Watch the match on the BBC Scotland channel at 19:00 BST on Friday.

And, on Sunday at 19:15 BST, you can watch highlights of Aberdeen's domestic success during the 1980s.

With Ferguson in charge the Pittodrie club won three league titles, four Scottish Cups and one League Cup as well as the 1983 European Cup Winners' Cup and European Super Cup.

Both programmes will also be available via the BBC Sport website.