Philip Day: Grimsby Town appoint new chairman

Grimsby are managed by former Blackpool and Leicester City boss Ian Holloway

Grimsby have appointed Phillip Day as their new chairman.

The Mariners said in a statement they felt it was a "suitable time" to appoint someone to the position after a number of years without a chairman.

Ian Holloway's side were 13th in League Two when football was suspended indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic in March.

"This is probably the most difficult time for the club in its 142-year history," Day told the club website.