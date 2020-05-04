La Liga aiming for June restart as clubs return to training this week

Barcelona are top of La Liga, two points clear of rivals Real Madrid

La Liga organisers are aiming for a June restart to the season, which was halted by the coronavirus crisis, as clubs return to training this week.

Players from the top two divisions will train individually after an agreement with Spain's sports and health authorities that guaranteed the safety of both players and staff.

Players must undergo test before they can return to training facilities.

Football in Spain was suspended indefinitely in March.

The country's top division has created detailed protocols for the return to training so proper health safeguards are observed. Part of this involves training sessions progressing from individual to small groups and then team training.

"These measures cover a period of approximately four weeks with different phases that, in any case, will be subject to the de-escalation process established by the government," a La Liga statement read.

"Together with the medical tests carried out by clubs, a staggered return to training has been implemented that will start with players training alone and with group activities prior to the return to competition, scheduled for June."

There are 11 rounds of matches remaining, with Barcelona top of the table, two points clear of rivals Real Madrid.