Premier League: Under 45-minute halves an option, says PFA chief Gordon Taylor

Professional Footballers' Association chief executive Gordon Taylor has suggested halves of less than 45 minutes should be considered when football resumes.

Discussions about the Premier League's return are ongoing but Taylor says players are "concerned" about safety.

"They are not stupid," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme. "They would have to be satisfied that it is safe to return, and it is their choice."

The Premier League said the idea of shortened matches is "not on the table".

Football League chairman Rick Parry said "there haven't been any discussions about it", but did tell a Department of Culture, Media and Sport committee hearing: "I don't think we should be ruling out any creative ideas."

The Premier League is hopeful of a potential 8 June resumption.

What did Taylor say?

Taylor told the BBC: "We don't know the future but we do know is what propositions have been put, what ideas have been put, the possibility of having more substitutes, games possibly not being the full 45 minutes each way with talks of neutral stadiums," said Taylor.

"Ideally, you want to keep the integrity of the competition, and of course, that was about playing home and away and having the same squad of players as before it was suspended.

"So there's lots of points to be made, but above all, can the seasons be completed and can they be completed safely?"

What else has been said on player welfare?

Taylor's comments follow a number of Premier League club doctors raising a range of concerns with league bosses over plans to resume the season.

One issue that the senior medics have sought assurances over includes their own liability and insurance cover if players contract the virus.

The Premier League has also been asked to provide some clarity over medical protocols, testing and player welfare.

The government is set to review its lockdown measures later this week, while football, rugby and cricket chiefs are appearing at a committee hearing with the DCMS on Tuesday to talk about the impact of coronavirus on their sports.

The Premier League are meeting to discuss the plans next Monday.

More to follow.